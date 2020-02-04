Sign up
Photo 1336
The Visitors
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
1
1
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
1890
photos
134
followers
59
following
366% complete
Album
YEAR 6 2019
Diana
ace
Oh Joy, this is simply awesome!I Such wonderful details and clarity, love the owl and the little girl in particular! I love every aspect of it and hope you are selling them :-)
February 5th, 2020
