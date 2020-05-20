Previous
Tania by joysfocus
Photo 1416

Tania

The name is African for Queen of the Fairies.
Credit to Gail Edwards tutorials, Pixabay, MischiefCircus. Takes me endless hours to create something because I never know when to stop : )
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Joy's Focus

@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous, glamorous capture!
May 20th, 2020  
