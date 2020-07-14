Previous
Stingray by joysfocus
Photo 1459

Stingray

A photo from the archives. I miss visiting aquariums and zoos. California has been shut down again. I'm just trying to keep myself and my family safe.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
Photo Details

Corinne ace
Fabulous !
July 14th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful capture - from your archives or otherwise. Praying this will all be over by the time the elections are done with.
July 14th, 2020  
