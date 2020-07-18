Previous
No Match For This Tree by joysfocus
Photo 1468

No Match For This Tree

Calaveras Big Trees California. My son is dwarfed by these sequoia tree roots. My son is 6'3!
We decided to visit the state park today just to get out and do something we love. Well as you can imagine, a lot of other people love it too.
Joy's Focus

