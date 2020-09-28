Previous
Smokey Sunset in central California

The fires are not near my town but they are so huge that the smoke affects sunrises and sunsets. Very hazardous conditions for people with asthma.
Joy's Focus

@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
