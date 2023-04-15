Previous
INVASION by joysfocus
INVASION

Sea Nettle Jellyfish at the Monterey Aquarium.
They are not deadly, but you wouldn't want to be stung by one.
Joy's Focus

joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
