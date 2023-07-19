Previous
Doves Nesting by joysfocus
Photo 1819

Doves Nesting

Mama dove decided she liked nesting on top of a mop in my brother's backyard. Guess he won't be using that mop anytime soon.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
498% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful find and capture!
July 20th, 2023  
