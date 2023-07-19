Sign up
Doves Nesting
Mama dove decided she liked nesting on top of a mop in my brother's backyard. Guess he won't be using that mop anytime soon.
Joy's Focus
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
2379
photos
111
followers
52
following
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful find and capture!
July 20th, 2023
