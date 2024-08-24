Previous
Fuchsia Attraction by jpcaron
21 / 365

Fuchsia Attraction

Brought the fuchsia out into the good light, and as expected a hummingbird appeared.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Jon

@jpcaron
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise