Bizarre gardening by jqf
Photo 1012

Bizarre gardening

One of the wacky gardens at César Manrique’s home in Tahíche, Lanzarote, where rooms have been built into gas bubble chambers that formed in molten lava.
13th January 2020

Jacquie

ace
@jqf
I don't make New Year Resolutions because I don't keep them!
