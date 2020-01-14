Sign up
El Jardín de Cactus
Another Lanzarote garden designed by César Manrique. This one is at Guatisa, built in an old quarry. There are 1500 types of cacti and succulents, all labelled!
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
1
Jacquie
@jqf
1013
photos
16
followers
25
following
3
1
2015-20
Canon EOS 70D
14th January 2020 1:10pm
cactus
garden
cesar
manrique
