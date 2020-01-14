Previous
El Jardín de Cactus by jqf
El Jardín de Cactus

Another Lanzarote garden designed by César Manrique. This one is at Guatisa, built in an old quarry. There are 1500 types of cacti and succulents, all labelled!
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Jacquie

