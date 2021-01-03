Girton Goose

Took ourselves out to Girton this morning while the sun shone - a village just NW of Cambridge which is a pleasant cycle ride away (although we drove - we still forget we don’t have the dog to accommodate!). It’s a very nice village but non-locals are most likely to hear about the Girton Interchange between the M11 and A14 as until recently it was an accident hotspot and as a result often featured on the traffic news! The Golden Goose railings are a recent installation created by Matthew Lane Sanderson and commemorate Girton’s historical importance as a supplier of quill pens to the university. The full sculpture is rather splendid and will no doubt feature in all its glory at some point - at the moment the geese have been prepared for Christmas in a pandemic. And on that topic - for the record - numbers still escalating here & far higher that at any other point so far. I’m praying for a late U-turn on schools going back. Our hospitals are taking overflow from Essex and our patients will be sent further afield it seems.