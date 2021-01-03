Previous
Girton Goose by judithg
3 / 365

Girton Goose

Took ourselves out to Girton this morning while the sun shone - a village just NW of Cambridge which is a pleasant cycle ride away (although we drove - we still forget we don’t have the dog to accommodate!). It’s a very nice village but non-locals are most likely to hear about the Girton Interchange between the M11 and A14 as until recently it was an accident hotspot and as a result often featured on the traffic news! The Golden Goose railings are a recent installation created by Matthew Lane Sanderson and commemorate Girton’s historical importance as a supplier of quill pens to the university. The full sculpture is rather splendid and will no doubt feature in all its glory at some point - at the moment the geese have been prepared for Christmas in a pandemic. And on that topic - for the record - numbers still escalating here & far higher that at any other point so far. I’m praying for a late U-turn on schools going back. Our hospitals are taking overflow from Essex and our patients will be sent further afield it seems.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
