Promise of better things to come

I volunteer at the local Community Fridge on Wednesdays. We collect surplus food from supermarkets, supplement it with vegetable & dry goods deliveries and anybody can come and get a bag of food to last a couple of days or so. It’s a great place to get ideas for what to do with a kohlrabi... In September when I started we had various squash available but not many people were taking the more unusual ones so in the end I thought I’d take a Red Kuri, cook it and then be able to make recommendations. Well I can tell you it is delicious roasted in its skin and then eaten like that or made into soup. I forgot to take photos today as I have been promoted to supervisor and was concentrating but I was excited to find a seed delivery on my return home.

I have been devastated this evening to hear via FB that one of my good 365 friends from my earlier years, Lisa Pouncy, has died from breast cancer. She had a particularly nasty tumour which never behaved well and the Covid situation made things more difficult. We never met but she was good fun on the site and a much loved wife, mother and, recently, grandmother. Taken far too soon.



Weather: steady rain

Covid: deaths up, cases down, cases & anxiety in our community

Good thing: community spirit in our local population- people who don’t have a lot but know and look out for each other even if it occasionally leads to a loose definition of support bubble.