I nipped to M&S for some top up food this morning - the market was looking very sparse sadly. On the way home I dropped into Fitzbillies for a takeaway tea and a bag of tea cakes (in the fridge as I then remembered I’d made the blueberry scones). They turned 100 years old in 2020 and obviously the celebrations have been rather muted. Business was very good and they opened this newer cafe but it’s been a struggle for them and all the cafes of course. The original shop in particular does a roaring ‘sit in’ trade from breakfast to afternoon tea with locals and many many tourists but that has been decimated. Then things got even worse because Tim Hayward who owns it spent December in intensive care with Covid. He’s a writer and broadcaster and has described the dreadful hallucinations which still haunt him as he tries to get over the physical effects. He also voiced what I think everybody in Cambridge feels - that we are very grateful for two world class hospitals in our city.

PS Magdalene College reflected in the window.



Weather: everything - Misty, sunny, chucking it down

Covid: numbers creeping back up in Cambridge

Good thing: one of our community fridge volunteers told me how wonderful his Parkinson’s consultant is - he happens to be a neighbour (& he is wonderful and a world leader) so I was able to pass on the love.