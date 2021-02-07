Previous
Next
Stop light by judithg
38 / 365

Stop light

The promised snow has not yet materialised - there’s going to be a Christmas card crisis if things don’t buck up! It was not as cold out as I expected when we walked into Cambridge but then realised it was because the wind was coming from behind - this lot and their well behaved horse were heading into it.

Weather: cold wind, attempts at snowing, attempts at sunshine
Covid: 12 million vaccine doses given - amazing work
Good thing: a zoom with the community fridge team so now we know what we look like without masks.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Alison Tomlin ace
What a well behaved horse. I'd like to swap it for my puppy.
February 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise