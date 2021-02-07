Stop light

The promised snow has not yet materialised - there’s going to be a Christmas card crisis if things don’t buck up! It was not as cold out as I expected when we walked into Cambridge but then realised it was because the wind was coming from behind - this lot and their well behaved horse were heading into it.



Weather: cold wind, attempts at snowing, attempts at sunshine

Covid: 12 million vaccine doses given - amazing work

Good thing: a zoom with the community fridge team so now we know what we look like without masks.