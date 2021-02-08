Previous
Side eye by judithg
39 / 365

Side eye

Well in a bid for a new bank of Christmas card shots I set out into Cambridge in the biting wind en route to Waitrose. I wanted to go down to St John’s because the saint over the gate still has his Santa hat on and I thought he might look good in the snow. Well there was almost no snow on the pavements and although it was actively falling it was very thin stuff and strangely less obvious higher up than lower down where it was swirling around. By the time I was there and I was maximum distance from the car I had remembered that I’d left the shopping bags at home and was also desperate for a wee (cold wind!). This passerby looked as cheerful as I was....

Weather: freezing with light but poorly photogenic snow
Covid: phone call from dad saying his old neighbour from Preston days has just died from it. Mid 70’s & would have been vaccinated this week - leaves a family with multiple needs and dad will very much miss his phone calls.
Good things: no Christmas card shots but a few I liked anyway. I got home in time 😉.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Judith Greenwood

Wind and wee... a difficult problem! I feel like she looks
February 8th, 2021  
Nice catch but Where's the gay snowman I was waiting to fav it! Sad to hear about your dad's friend. It seems to have been rampant in longton. Both my mums neighbours had it badly after going to a family Christmas do. Sigh.
February 8th, 2021  
@fueast ah sorry - I was spreading the love across platforms!
February 8th, 2021  
