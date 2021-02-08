Side eye

Well in a bid for a new bank of Christmas card shots I set out into Cambridge in the biting wind en route to Waitrose. I wanted to go down to St John’s because the saint over the gate still has his Santa hat on and I thought he might look good in the snow. Well there was almost no snow on the pavements and although it was actively falling it was very thin stuff and strangely less obvious higher up than lower down where it was swirling around. By the time I was there and I was maximum distance from the car I had remembered that I’d left the shopping bags at home and was also desperate for a wee (cold wind!). This passerby looked as cheerful as I was....



Weather: freezing with light but poorly photogenic snow

Covid: phone call from dad saying his old neighbour from Preston days has just died from it. Mid 70’s & would have been vaccinated this week - leaves a family with multiple needs and dad will very much miss his phone calls.

Good things: no Christmas card shots but a few I liked anyway. I got home in time 😉.

