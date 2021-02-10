Previous
Hello from the Community Fridge
Hello from the Community Fridge

I finally remembered my supervisor duty and took photos for the Community Fridge Facebook group. It was colder outside in the queue than in the actual fridge today. We’re still struggling a bit for fruit and veg - we mostly get seasonal stock where there is a glut and in February that’s not much. Some volunteers had done a big supermarket shop and we had a good haul of bread from the supermarkets so we did have enough for everybody. I also remembered we had a left over woolly hat from a hand knitted donation some kind person made before Christmas and a frozen weeping child in a pushchair was very happy when his dad stuck it on his head. I just wished we’d also had gloves.

Weather: sun zero with snow flurries
Covid: still here
Good thing: our lovely leader was back part time after her own brush with Covid and my co- supervisor was on the door so he had to sort out the kerfuffle when somebody sneaked in not me. There’s nothing more guaranteed to upset a (predominantly) British crowd than somebody pushing in!
