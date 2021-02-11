Previous
Apricity by judithg
Apricity

It was a beautiful frosty morning but you had to get moving a bit faster than I did to really take advantage of it. This seagull was enjoying a bit of apricity - the warmth given by a winter sun. There were quite a few exercisers out so I tried to keep a decent walking pace up but my back/hip/leg issue wasn’t appreciating the cold so I think I probably need a bit of advice from the chiropractor- wondering if I can shed some pounds before going!

Weather: freezing but not as bad as Braemar with its -29*C
Covid: lockdown feeling like a long time this time but the overall picture here is improving.
Good thing: a zoom crafternoon - nice to see cheery faces.
11th February 2021

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
Granny7 ace
Nice, all I could feel was a freezing cold wind!
February 11th, 2021  
