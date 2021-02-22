Springing

I’m a bit disappointed with my snowdrop photos because I failed to get down low enough - I need to take a kneeler! The usual (lack of) excitement today - zoom exercise class, big supermarket shop so the cupboards aren’t bare and quite a bit of frustration waiting for emails to arrive (or not). I filled in a form for the chiropractor which asked on a scale of 1-10 how irritable you’ve been. I put zero, thought about what Nigel’s answer for me might be and went up a few notches!



I’m on a governor course tonight so apologies for late commenting.



Weather: weird brownish low sky and very poor light levels.

Covid: ages before we’re allowed to have people in the garden (shame for our older neighbours with big gardens but can’t walk to the park) but patience is the watchword!

Good thing: Thanks for the sparrow love!



