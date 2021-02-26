Sunshine strolling

A beautiful day brought out the crowds in Cambridge- I didn’t venture down King’s Parade where the coffee shops and low college walls provide temptation towards al fresco picnicking despite the rules. Our cases are still fragile so it’s not great. There were glorious floral scenes along The Backs and the architecture in town really was looking its most splendid but I thought I’d go with people for a change (we’ve seen so few recently!) I am slightly regretting posting the new crocuses yesterday because today in the sunshine they really were quite something so I’ll stick another in Extras.



Weather: Glorious!

Covid: JVT very strict in his briefing- we are not allowed to ruin things!

Good things: Boots is open so there’s a small opportunity to buy birthday gifts.