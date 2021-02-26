Previous
Sunshine strolling by judithg
57 / 365

Sunshine strolling

A beautiful day brought out the crowds in Cambridge- I didn’t venture down King’s Parade where the coffee shops and low college walls provide temptation towards al fresco picnicking despite the rules. Our cases are still fragile so it’s not great. There were glorious floral scenes along The Backs and the architecture in town really was looking its most splendid but I thought I’d go with people for a change (we’ve seen so few recently!) I am slightly regretting posting the new crocuses yesterday because today in the sunshine they really were quite something so I’ll stick another in Extras.

Weather: Glorious!
Covid: JVT very strict in his briefing- we are not allowed to ruin things!
Good things: Boots is open so there’s a small opportunity to buy birthday gifts.
Judith Greenwood

@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
Casablanca ace
I like the way their feet are in synch. Yes, not time to relax yet..... but hopefully soon!
February 26th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Great street shot
February 26th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Looks very relaxed to me. Also looks like summer! We must be due a snow storm soon.
February 26th, 2021  
