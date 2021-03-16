Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
75 / 365
Sewing in the ends
I have finished my latest knitting project - it’s a shawl called Pop Spots and it’s been lovely to make though at one point I was making very slow progress with the border.
Weather: sunshine and showers
Covid: vaccine concerns in Europe
Good thing: fun walk with Rebecca putting the works to rights (and the excellent coffee stall en route).
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Greenwood
ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
2342
photos
145
followers
57
following
20% complete
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2021
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close