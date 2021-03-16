Previous
Sewing in the ends by judithg
Sewing in the ends

I have finished my latest knitting project - it’s a shawl called Pop Spots and it’s been lovely to make though at one point I was making very slow progress with the border.

Weather: sunshine and showers
Covid: vaccine concerns in Europe
Good thing: fun walk with Rebecca putting the works to rights (and the excellent coffee stall en route).
16th March 2021

Judith Greenwood

