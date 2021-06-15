Previous
Twitten, alley or ginnel? by judithg
161 / 365

Twitten, alley or ginnel?

A quick diary shot from my visit to Sussex. I had to wait half an hour for a lateral flow test result at the nursing home before I could take the suitcases in and pack up dad’s room so I wandered into the village. There are beautiful views of the South Downs from there but I had to stop and chuckle at this sign. “Twitten” is a very Sussex word. In Lancashire where I grew up alleyways were called ginnels but in Sussex they are Twittens - this one was a little leafy passage at the back of some gardens - quite generous to give it a street sign!

Weather: beautiful sunny day
Covid: still very much influencing the care home environment.
Good thing: really very lovely care home staff.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Judith Greenwood

@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
