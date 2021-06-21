I cycled into town to buy some peaches from the market (inspired by @peggysirk) and had a missed call which turned out to be the Cambridge Fabric shop telling me the bedroom curtains I ordered were ready. It turned out that I could actually get them in my bike basket so I prized some lateral flow tests out of Boots (short supplies due to all the graduating students being required to do one apparently), bought my peaches and headed home in slightly wobbly fashion. The curtains have been part of a very drawn out (haha) lockdown project of decorating Rachel’s old room and my attempts to choose fabrics have been thwarted by two lockdowns so it’s very nice to have them and to be very pleased with the design (rabbits are involved). I also spent an enjoyable twenty minutes drinking coffee out of actual crockery opposite King’s College Chapel - the outdoor seating is a Covid plus point - and pretending it wasn’t actually spitting rain.
Weather: damp, grey, coldish
Covid: nice girl next door quite likely come back from university with it
Good thing: bumble bees can hold on very tight when scabious are swinging back ans forth in the wind.