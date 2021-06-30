Isaac Mooton

I realise I’ve rather limped through this month and have a good few gaps to sort out. It was Community Fridge day today - I haven’t been for ages and it was really enjoyable catching up with our regulars. I slept badly though for some reason and was zonked afterwards but I did manage to make a mask for a wedding I’m going to in a couple of weeks (goes with my dress!) and Nigel and I had a walk out to find a few more cows - they’re popping up all over now. This Isaac Newton one is in front of St John’s College but his alma mater is in the distance as that chapel belongs to Trinity.



Weather: still mizzly

Covid: high cases in student parts of Cambridge but it’s increasingly hard to get our visitors to wear masks properly.

Good thing: very helpful team at the Fridge including one of our older, disabled visitors who managed quite a few jobs - just got to hope he’s not overdone it.