Moo!

My niece came to stay on her way to Norfolk so we walked into town on the promise of cows. I’m not sure she needed that mootivation to be honest as lunch was also on offer but she humoured her old auntie! This one is on the market square and is my favourite so far - designed and made by the clever Dinky Doors people.



Weather: bit sad for nearly July but considerably better than the 45*C + that Rachel has in Vancouver.

Covid: bad news on cases, good news on hospitalisation.

Good thing: Rachel has air/con