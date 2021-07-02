Previous
Red red red by judithg
177 / 365

Red red red

I walked down to town with Adam and Charlotte because they wanted to go into the vintage & secondhand clothes shops. I went in a few places I’ve never been in before but there was some nice stuff (not cheap some of it) & I’ll go back when I need something. We did a slightly odd route back trying not to trigger Charlotte’s hay fever!

Weather: sun/cloud - better than forecast
Covid: so nice that we are allowed to have visitors & lateral flow tests are useful
Good thing: 3 bedrooms occupied- my niece is here as well.
2nd July 2021

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
48% complete

View this month »

