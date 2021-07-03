Previous
Inside out by judithg
178 / 365

Inside out

My first inside coffee since last summer and my first in 18 months inside The Locker cafe. I was persuades in my Adam and Charlotte (didn’t take much) and they were very slow with my coffee and then brought me caffeinated but I did eventually get a very pretty cup. It was quiet inside as they have lots of outside seating now. A&C took me in shops I’ve never been in including a funky vintage shop - some nice stuff though their young bodies seemed to be more suited to it than my vintage one which seems a bit unfair!

Posting late so can’t remember weather etc.
Judith Greenwood

@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Love the overhead shot of your coffee. I look forward to getting back to our favourite coffee shop in St Neots, Bohemia.
July 5th, 2021  
