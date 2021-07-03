Inside out

My first inside coffee since last summer and my first in 18 months inside The Locker cafe. I was persuades in my Adam and Charlotte (didn’t take much) and they were very slow with my coffee and then brought me caffeinated but I did eventually get a very pretty cup. It was quiet inside as they have lots of outside seating now. A&C took me in shops I’ve never been in including a funky vintage shop - some nice stuff though their young bodies seemed to be more suited to it than my vintage one which seems a bit unfair!



Posting late so can’t remember weather etc.