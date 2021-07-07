Life of Riley

We’re rather foolishly planning a whole revamp of Adam’s old bedroom at the same time as planning a complete new bathroom refit. The current bathroom has done well for 18 years but it’s in need of replacing and would have been done sooner but for Covid. Meanwhile with the repeated postponements we decided to make Adam’s room much more user friendly as my office/sewing space/ironing room/spare room and both jobs are now unfortunately converging. I had a pretty decent session chucking stuff out of the bedroom and managed half an hour in the sun before somebody took the best spot so a little progress at least.



Weather: sunshine and showers again

Covid: Adam feeling ropey and gone for a test

Good thing: very nice bedroom design zoom meeting