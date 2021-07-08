Tonight’s haul

I went down the garden to set the camera trap in a bid to record something other than the cat 🙄 and realised that the cutting patch is really coming on and the sweet peas, that had a dreadful start as I delayed planting them out because of the late frosts, have thrown up some nice long stems. Apart from that it’s been an admin and ironing sort of day.



Weather: generally quite nice but it keeps raining on the garden furniture.

Covid: Adam positive, ten days after vaccine 1 which would have been 95% effective for the original strain

Good thing: left over from yesterday- 2-1!