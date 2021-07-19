Previous
Next
Squash success by judithg
188 / 365

Squash success

I’m not sure if squashes deliberately limi the number of fruit that grow big or not but I seem to have one of these beauties on each plant and the others have hardened off while small. Anyway it’s a Red Kuri which I discovered at the Community Fridge last autumn when nobody was taking them. I thought I’d cook one so I could recommend it and it was totally delicious. It’s been a lot of fun to grow because you can almost see them swelling up - in fact it got stuck in the crook of the support and I had to lever it out.

Weather: 30*C
Covid: rampant
Good thing: more progress clearing the bedroom
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
A big success..it’s a beauty…love the colour! A triumph in balanced growth!
July 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise