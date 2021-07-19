Squash success

I’m not sure if squashes deliberately limi the number of fruit that grow big or not but I seem to have one of these beauties on each plant and the others have hardened off while small. Anyway it’s a Red Kuri which I discovered at the Community Fridge last autumn when nobody was taking them. I thought I’d cook one so I could recommend it and it was totally delicious. It’s been a lot of fun to grow because you can almost see them swelling up - in fact it got stuck in the crook of the support and I had to lever it out.



Weather: 30*C

Covid: rampant

Good thing: more progress clearing the bedroom