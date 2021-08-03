Previous
Ely by judithg
198 / 365

Ely

We decided to go for a change of scene and head up to Ely Cathedral (mostly because I wrongly thought they had one of those suspended planet exhibitions on). It’s easy to just stick with Cambridge when visitors come but Ely cathedral is well worth a visit. There was a funeral on so we stuck to the edges. Last time we went Covid was creeping closer and everybody was on edge - it was pretty relaxed this time despite our high case rate - knowledge and vaccination have made a huge difference.

Weather: same as the rest of the year dry/wet/warm/cold - like we’ve been in autumn for months
Covid: not going anywhere
Good thing: a meal out
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

