Magnificence

Another photo from Ely cathedral because it’s an amazing place. We did a long walk around Cambridge but I failed on the photo front. Unfortunately on their way home my sister and brother in law got stuck 10 miles from the Dartford crossing due to a lorry on fire on the bridge. That journey is such a lottery- there’s essentially no diversion available and though there’s talk of another crossing it will take years before it opens. It’s bad enough for social users but I hate to think what the economic impact is delays there.



Weather: same as

Covid: same as

Good thing: I had an easy trip to B&Q!