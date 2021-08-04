Previous
Magnificence by judithg
199 / 365

Magnificence

Another photo from Ely cathedral because it’s an amazing place. We did a long walk around Cambridge but I failed on the photo front. Unfortunately on their way home my sister and brother in law got stuck 10 miles from the Dartford crossing due to a lorry on fire on the bridge. That journey is such a lottery- there’s essentially no diversion available and though there’s talk of another crossing it will take years before it opens. It’s bad enough for social users but I hate to think what the economic impact is delays there.

Judith Greenwood

Photo Details

