Temptation

I went out with my secateurs to cut some more dahlias and had a chuckle to myself about the prospect of chopping off next door’s enormous sunflower, putting it into a vase and pleading ignorance if they ask me! Obviously I didn’t but let’s face it they’re showing off with this one 🤣. It’s actually the pride and joy of my little 8 year old friend so I have to admire it. Nice to see the blue sky too.



Weather: sit outable- hurrah!

Covid: persistent

Good thing: antibiotics