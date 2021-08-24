Action!

Richard Ayoade’s latest film is being shot in Cambridge- I’ve no idea what it’s about but it involves these two looking seriously at Richard (who had gone off for a coffee or somesuch but they were looking where he would have been!) and a young fellow behind them walking purposefully towards a wall… The filming process is a mysterious one and it involves a huge amount of faffing as far as I can tell but we do seem to get good things to watch in the end.



Weather: a beautiful day

Covid: tipping slowly downwards- maybe the better weather or because the ‘surf festival surge’ is over.

Good thing: a cup of tea on Kings Parade