I’m not playing

A quick diary shot because I’ve been feeding two cats across the road while their owners are away. I went to feed Smokey above and Charlie from next door was sitting blocking the cat flap (Charlie & Smokey are friends luckily) so I chased him off and tried, unsuccessfully, to engage Smokey in a game. I then went next door to feed Charlie & noticed that Fat Smokey (who lives on the other side) was sitting in their garden looking hopeful on the food front…Not surprisingly my neighbours have invested in those chip-linked cat flaps!



Weather: cold

Covid: calm

Good thing: it’s autumn so the poor weather isn’t as depressing as it is in summer!