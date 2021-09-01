Previous
Next
I’m not playing by judithg
223 / 365

I’m not playing

A quick diary shot because I’ve been feeding two cats across the road while their owners are away. I went to feed Smokey above and Charlie from next door was sitting blocking the cat flap (Charlie & Smokey are friends luckily) so I chased him off and tried, unsuccessfully, to engage Smokey in a game. I then went next door to feed Charlie & noticed that Fat Smokey (who lives on the other side) was sitting in their garden looking hopeful on the food front…Not surprisingly my neighbours have invested in those chip-linked cat flaps!

Weather: cold
Covid: calm
Good thing: it’s autumn so the poor weather isn’t as depressing as it is in summer!
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise