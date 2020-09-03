Sign up
Photo 1576
Touchdown
It was a beautiful and cool evening ~ a great night for Texas football.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Tags
sky
,
football
,
post
,
sports
,
summer
,
goal
,
evenings
