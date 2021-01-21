Previous
Next
Bridge to Park by judyc57
Photo 1649

Bridge to Park

I took a walk in the park. Today marks 16 years that my dad passed away on this date. Being a little reflective.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
452% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise