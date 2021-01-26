Sign up
Photo 1652
Horizonal Lines
I caught the sun just right.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2018
photos
55
followers
149
following
452% complete
View this month »
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
26th January 2021 5:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
lines
,
wall
,
shrubs
,
horizontal
,
sunburst
