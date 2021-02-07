Sign up
Photo 1657
Faith
My focus was on the part that says: Therefore do not worry about tomorrow. We all need this right now.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2023
photos
54
followers
147
following
453% complete
View this month »
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
7th February 2021 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
,
hope
,
faith
,
focus
,
scripture
