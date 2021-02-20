Snow in Texas

At first, we were excited to see the beautiful snow come down, but soon we discovered that when the snow didn't stop pipes would freeze, electricity would go out, water would have to be boiled, etc. Some of my fellow Texans had it really bad. However, everyone I know pitched in to help their neighbor with food, water, blankets, generators, tips and ideas. Homes and churches opened up to those who needed a warm place to stay. We are Texas Strong and we weathered the storm! Thank God for His grace in all of this.