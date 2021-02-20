Previous
Next
Snow in Texas by judyc57
Photo 1664

Snow in Texas

At first, we were excited to see the beautiful snow come down, but soon we discovered that when the snow didn't stop pipes would freeze, electricity would go out, water would have to be boiled, etc. Some of my fellow Texans had it really bad. However, everyone I know pitched in to help their neighbor with food, water, blankets, generators, tips and ideas. Homes and churches opened up to those who needed a warm place to stay. We are Texas Strong and we weathered the storm! Thank God for His grace in all of this.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise