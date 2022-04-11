Sign up
Photo 1909
Caladium
A close-up of a caladium leaf.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
2
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2277
photos
50
followers
135
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
13th April 2022 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
plant
,
leaf
,
macro
,
close-up
,
tropical
,
caladium
