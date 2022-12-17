Sign up
Photo 2039
Christmas Candle
Red candle and wide aperture for bokeh. The challenge is to shoot only 24 clicks. This one came out the best.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
17th December 2022 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
light
,
fire
,
bokeh
,
candlelight
