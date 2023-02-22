Previous
Holliwell Bridge by judyc57
Photo 2075

Holliwell Bridge

This is the Holliwell Covered Bridge. It is the bridge that appeared in the movie "The Bridges of Madison County." It is the longest bridge spanning 110 feet.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

JudyC

