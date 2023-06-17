Previous
Boy in Blue by judyc57
Boy in Blue

He saw me walking to the duck pond and asked me to take his picture. It was a gorgeous day today; in the 80's. The rest of the week we will have temperatures in the hundreds, and no one will want to be playing in the park or out taking pictures.
JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
