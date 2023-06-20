Previous
Man Walking by judyc57
Man Walking

Every day I take a road that has a park on one side and a grassy hill on the other. On the other side of the hill is a lake. Every once in a while, I see a person walking the length of the hill, and I never have my camera. The problem is that the road is very narrow and there is nowhere to park. This was taken from my car. I always admire the green grass against the setting of the blue sky. This is a good shot for leading lines. I wondered if I should have used a different lens. The man looks so tiny from this far away.
20th June 2023

JudyC

@judyc57
Lin ace
Love this - great lines and comp.
June 23rd, 2023  
