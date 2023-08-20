Previous
Ceramic Pitcher by judyc57
Photo 2143

Ceramic Pitcher

This pitcher usually sits in my kitchen window. It holds a nice arrangement of sunflowers. Today I used it for a black and white minimalist shot.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise