Previous
Next
Canopy of Trees by judyc57
Photo 2159

Canopy of Trees

This beautiful canopy of trees provide the shade as you walk the trail. Once you get past the trees there will be no more shade; just a sunny trail.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
591% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise