Begonia on a Mirror by judyc57
Photo 2205

Begonia on a Mirror

I watched a tutorial to do this. Oh my! The lighting! The shadows! The focus! Everything! It was a difficulty for me, but this is the best of the bunch.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
