Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2205
Begonia on a Mirror
I watched a tutorial to do this. Oh my! The lighting! The shadows! The focus! Everything! It was a difficulty for me, but this is the best of the bunch.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2571
photos
46
followers
122
following
604% complete
View this month »
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
19th May 2024 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
red
,
nature
,
light
,
mirror
,
reflection
,
flower
,
begonia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close