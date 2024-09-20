Flying Cards

Well. This is my version of levitation. It was more difficult than I first thought. I put the cards on skewer sticks using clay. Then I stuck all the skewers into a larger lump of clay. The first version I took looked like all the cards were lying flat on top of a black table with no shadows. I made adjustments so that I would have shadows, at least on the cards. I used a layer mask in PSE18 to remove all the wooden skewers from view. My PS skills are few. With that in mind I think I did an OK job.