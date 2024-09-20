Previous
Flying Cards by judyc57
Photo 2271

Flying Cards

Well. This is my version of levitation. It was more difficult than I first thought. I put the cards on skewer sticks using clay. Then I stuck all the skewers into a larger lump of clay. The first version I took looked like all the cards were lying flat on top of a black table with no shadows. I made adjustments so that I would have shadows, at least on the cards. I used a layer mask in PSE18 to remove all the wooden skewers from view. My PS skills are few. With that in mind I think I did an OK job.
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise