Previous
Next
Alone on the Path by judyc57
Photo 2218

Alone on the Path

I knew I would find the waterfalls at the end of the path, but I didn't know how far I had to go. The path was lined with a canopy of trees. I'm glad the sun could get through.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise