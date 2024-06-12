Previous
Swirl by judyc57
Photo 2220

Swirl

I spun the camera as I aimed towards the trees! I'm pleased with this one! Intentional Camera Movement!
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
