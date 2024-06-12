Sign up
Photo 2220
Swirl
I spun the camera as I aimed towards the trees! I'm pleased with this one! Intentional Camera Movement!
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Tags
camera
,
trees
,
abstract
,
spinning
,
icm
,
twirling
